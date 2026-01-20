Tarasenko scored twice and had an assist in a 6-3 win over Toronto on Monday.

Tarasenko's second goal stood as the winner. He's on a three-game, six-point streak (three goals, three assists). He has 12 shots in that span. Tarasenko had just one goal in his previous 11 games. He is a fixture on the second line in Minnesota. His production is better than he put up last season in Detroit, but with 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 43 games, Tarasenko will have his worst output since an injury-riddled 2020-21 when he played in just 24 games (14 points).