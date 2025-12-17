Tarasenko scored twice on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Capitals.

Tarasenko has three goals and three helpers over his last five outings after this burst. The 34-year-old winger looks to be building chemistry with rookie Danila Yurov, with both forwards putting up a trio of points Tuesday. Tarasenko is now at five goals, 16 points, 51 shots on net and a minus-2 rating across 27 appearances.