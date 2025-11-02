Tarasenko scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two assists and logged two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Tarasenko snapped a six-game point drought with this burst of offense in his best outing of the year. He opened the scoring at 15:53 of the first period before helping out on goals by Marco Rossi and Jonas Brodin later in the contest. Tarasenko has two tallies, six helpers, 22 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-6 rating through 13 appearances this season. He should continue to see time in a middle-six role with a spot on the first power-play unit.