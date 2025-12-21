Tarasenko scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Both points came in the third period, providing some insurance for the Wild after they'd emerged from a first first frame with a 3-2 lead. Tarasenko is skating on the third line at even strength and got bumped down to the second power-play unit Saturday in favor of Mats Zuccarello, but he's been productive of late anyway, lighting the lamp in three straight games and delivering five goals and nine points over the last seven contests.