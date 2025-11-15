Wild's Vladimir Tarasenko: Unavailable Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tarasenko (lower body) won't play against Anaheim on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Tarasenko will miss at least one game after getting hurt during Friday's practice. He has contributed two goals, 10 points, 30 shots on net, nine blocked shots and 14 hits across 18 appearances this season. After being recalled from AHL Iowa on Saturday, Liam Ohgren will replace Tarasenko in the lineup versus the Ducks.
