Tarasenko continues to deal with a lower-body injury, and he'll be unavailable for the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday after getting hurt during Friday's practice session. Liam Ohgren will likely remain in the lineup against Vegas, while Tarasenko's next chance to return to game action will be Wednesday against the Hurricanes.