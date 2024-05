Firstov was placed on unconditional waivers Tuesday for the purpose of contract termination.

Firstov notched 17 goals and 35 points in 67 KHL regular-season games for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in 2023-24. He also added two goals in five playoff outings. The 22-year-old forward was selected with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by Minnesota. Firstov picked up two goals and two helpers in 10 appearances with AHL Iowa during the 2023-24 campaign.