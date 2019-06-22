Wild's Vladislav Firstov: Russian off to "State of Hockey"

Firstov was drafted 42nd overall by the Wild at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A product of the Yaroslavl Lokomotiv youth program in his native Russia, Firstov elected to spend the 2018-19 season with Waterloo of the USHL before heading to the University of Connecticut this fall. One strong season for the Blackhawks (24 goals, 55 points in 58 games) propelled Firstov from a virtual unknown to a Day 2 draft pick. Firstov skates well, works hard, and has a decent amount of skill. Like many young players he needs to get bigger and stronger, but Firstov has displayed a willingness to go to the difficult areas of the ice to make a play. Hats off to the Wild for making a quality selection.