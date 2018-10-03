The Canadiens traded Bitten to the Wild in exchange for Gustav Olofsson on Wednesday.

Bitten has been highly productive in the OHL over the past three seasons, racking up 73 goals and 186 points in 194 contests. The 2016 third-round pick could develop into a solid middle-six forward for the Wild, but he'll need to prove himself in the AHL before getting a shot with the big club.