Bitten was recalled from AHL Iowa to the taxi squad Sunday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Wild are dealing with a few injuries at forward, so Bitten will add depth. The 2016 third-round pick has yet to make his NHL debut. His AHL performance hasn't been anything special, as he posted 21 points over 51 games last season. Nevertheless, he'll practice and travel with the team for the time being.