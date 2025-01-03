Trenin netted a shorthanded goal on three shots and added three hits, one blocked shot and one takeaway in 12:58 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Washington.

Trenin gave his club a 2-1 lead late in the opening stanza after Charlie Lindgren turned the puck over behind the net. Trenin had just one point across the first two months of the season, but he's been more productive of late with three goals and two helpers over his last 10 games. The Russian forward is known more for his physical style of play -- he's averaging just under three hits per game in 2024-25. Through 34 appearances, Trenin has contributed three goals, three assists, 16 PIM, 30 shots on goal, 100 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating.