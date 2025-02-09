Trenin generated an even-strength goal on a team-high eight shots Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Trenin gave the Wild a 4-3 lead late in the middle frame when he redirected a Jake Middleton shot past Ilya Sorokin. Trenin's eight shots on goal were by far his most in a game this season -- he had registered more than three on just one occasion over 49 appearances prior to Saturday. The 28-year-old is up to six goals, 12 points and a plus-5 rating heading into the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.