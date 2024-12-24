Trenin notched two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Trenin missed five games due to an upper-body injury. He had done little on offense prior to the injury, though he scored twice in the four games before his absence. For the season, the physical forward has five points, 23 shots on net, 84 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 30 contests. Trenin is likely to fill a bottom-six role going forward, and his limited scoring upside will preclude him from being a factor in most fantasy formats.