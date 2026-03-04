Trenin scored a goal on four shots and added six hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.

Trenin put the Wild ahead 3-1 late in the second period, quickly responding to Nikita Kucherov's goal for the Lightning. The 29-year-old Trenin has three goals and an assist over his last nine outings. The forward is at six goals, 18 points, 72 shots on net, 306 hits, 31 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 62 appearances. It's already a career year in hits for Trenin, and he's poised to top the 20-point mark for the first time since 2022-23.