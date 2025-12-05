Trenin scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Trenin tied the game late in the second period, but the Flames scored three unanswered goalies in the third. With two goals and two assists over his last nine outings, Trenin is mixing in a little offense to go with his usual physical play. The 28-year-old is at two goals, seven points, 33 shots on net, 131 hits, 19 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 28 appearances this season.