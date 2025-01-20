Trenin recorded the game-winning goal on two shots while also recording three hits in 10:37 of ice time during Monday's 3-1 win over Colorado.

Trenin had recorded a minus-3 rating over his two appearances leading up to Monday's matchup, but he was more effective against the Avalanche and got on the scoresheet for just the third time over his last 12 outings. The 28-year-old has appeared in each of the Wild's 13 matchups following a five-game absence due to an upper-body injury, and he's racked up multiple hits in 11 of those appearances.