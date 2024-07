Trenin (upper body) signed a four-year, $14 million contract with the Wild on Monday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Trenin had 12 goals, 17 points, 40 PIM and 207 hits in 76 contests between Nashville and Colorado in 2023-24. He missed the Avalanche's final playoff contest due to an upper-body injury, but the 27-year-old might be fine for the start of the 2024-25 campaign. Trenin will likely serve in a bottom-six capacity with Minnesota.