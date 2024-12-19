Trenin (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Trenin has missed the last three games due to his upper-body injury, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action. Prior to his absence, he logged two goals, an assist, 82 hits, 15 blocked shots and 14 PIM while averaging 13:37 of ice time over 29 appearances this season. Devin Shore was also sent to AHL Iowa on Thursday, so it's not yet clear who will occupy a fourth-line role for the Wild during the team's back-to-back set that includes games against Utah on Friday and against Winnipeg on Saturday.