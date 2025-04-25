Trenin registered an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

The Wild have gotten little offense from their depth players, but the fourth line combined for a goal Thursday. Trenin set up Marco Rossi's first-period tally. This was just the third point in the last 25 games for Trenin, who offers far more physicality than offense. In the regular season, he had 15 points, 85 shots on net, 241 hits and 54 PIM across 76 appearances, and he's already racked up 15 hits and five blocked shots over three postseason outings.