Trenin posted an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Trenin is off to a positive start in 2025-26. He's still in a third-line role and doesn't see much action on special teams, but he can provide plenty of physicality. His offensive ceiling is low -- he's missed the 20-point mark in consecutive seasons after posting back-to-back 24-point campaigns the two years prior. Overall, Trenin isn't likely to move the needle much for fantasy.