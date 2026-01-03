Trenin scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, went plus-3 and logged five hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Trenin ended a 13-game goal drought when he scored the eventual game-winner at 14:45 of the second period. He had five assists during that span, and he picked up a helper on Danila Yurov's first goal Friday as well. In a bottom-six role this season, Trenin has amassed three goals, 14 points, 52 shots on net, 205 hits and a plus-9 rating over 42 appearances. He's on track to become just the second player to reach 400 hits in a season after Kiefer Sherwood's record-setting 462 hits last year. Trenin is also on pace to top the 20-point mark for the first time since 2022-23.