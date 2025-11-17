Trenin scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Trenin hadn't scored yet this season while playing consistently in a bottom-six role. The 28-year-old brings more physicality than offense when he's on the ice, but he can score more than he has so far in 2025-26. He's at four points, 24 shots on net, 85 hits, 10 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating through 20 appearances. At that pace, he's likely to come up short of the 20-point mark for the third year in a row.