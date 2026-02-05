Trenin scored a goal on seven shots, added four hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Predators.

Trenin has three points, nine shots on net and 25 hits over his last five games. The 29-year-old is up to five goals, 17 points, 66 shots on net, 286 hits, 30 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 58 appearances this season. He's on pace to get back to the 20-point mark for the first time in three years, and he's already set a career high in hits.