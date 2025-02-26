Trenin notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Trenin helped out on a Jakub Lauko tally in the first period. With two goals and three helpers over his last seven games, Trenin appears to be a bit more comfortable in his bottom-six role than he was early in the season. He's now at 13 points through 52 contests, a pace slightly better than the 17 points in 76 appearances he had between the Predators and the Avalanche in 2023-24. Trenin has added 57 shots on net, 154 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-5 rating in 2024-25.