Trenin scored the opening goal and added three hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Trenin found the twine less than three minutes into Thursday's contest off a feed from linemate Marat Khusnutdinov. The 28-year-old is up to five goals, 11 points, 46 shots on target and 147 hits in 49 appearances this season. Trenin's offensive production has taken a jump, tallying three points over his past four games. While his fantasy value is limited on Minnesota's fourth line, his hit totals are noteworthy in banger leagues.