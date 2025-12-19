Trenin pocketed two assists while adding four hits, one shot on net and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 28-year-old had a hand in tallies by Vladimir Tarasenko in the second period and Joel Eriksson Ek in the third, the latter proving to be the game-winner. It was Trenin's first multi-point effort of the season as he took advantage of a top-six assignment in the absence of Marcus Johansson (lower body), and on the season the former Predator has produced two goals and 10 points in 35 games with an NHL-leading 168 hits.