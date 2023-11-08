Bogosian was traded to Minnesota from Tampa Bay on Wednesday one exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Bogosian will effectively replace Calen Addison on the 23-man roster after the youngster was shipped to San Jose on Wednesday as well. The veteran Bogosian has spent the majority of the campaign as a healthy scratch, limiting him to just four outings this season in which he registered six shots, two hits and two blocks.