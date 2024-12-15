Bogosian notched an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Bogosian has two helpers over the last four games after previously going 13 contests without a point. Despite the lack of offense, he is firmly in a third-pairing role for the Wild. The 34-year-old has contributed six points, 35 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 27 hits, 17 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 30 appearances. Bogosian won't score enough to help most fantasy managers, and his physical play isn't at a particularly notable rate either.