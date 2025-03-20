Bogosian logged two assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Kraken.

Bogosian ended a 12-game point drought when he set up Ryan Hartman on the opening goal at 2:47 of the first period. In the third, Bogosian fed Matt Boldy for the empty-netter, which gave the former his first multi-point effort since Nov. 23, 2021 when he was with the Lightning playing against the Flyers. The 34-year-old has been a constant in the Wild's lineup this season aside from one absence for a lower-body injury at the end of February. He has 14 points, 66 shots on net, 73 blocked shots, 69 hits, 39 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 68 appearances.