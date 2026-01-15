Head coach John Hynes said Thursday that he anticipates that Bogosian (undisclosed) will be able to return at some point during the Wild's upcoming three-game road trip, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Bogosian has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jets, but his return appears to be imminent. Minnesota's upcoming road trip begins Saturday in Buffalo and runs through Tuesday in Montreal, and while it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for all three road matchups, his absence will likely come to an end after approximately two weeks. Over his three appearances leading up to his absence, he recorded two assists, two hits and two PIM while averaging 14:48 of ice time.