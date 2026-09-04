Bogosian (lower body) is slated to be available for the start of training camp, per Michael Russo of The Athletic on Friday.

Bogosian had two goals, six points, 18 PIM, 47 hits and 37 blocks in 41 regular-season appearances with Minnesota in 2025-26. The 36-year-old logged just 14:33 of ice time per game last year, which was his lowest average for a regular season since the start of his NHL career. Bogosian will likely enter the 2026-27 campaign as part of the third pairing, but he might end up occasionally serving as a healthy scratch.