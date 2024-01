Bogosian posted an assist, three shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Bogosian has earned two points over six contests in January. The 33-year-old defenseman continues to fill in as a top-four option while the Wild are missing Jared Spurgeon (lower body) and Jonas Brodin (upper body). Bogosian has five points, 36 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 50 hits and a plus-2 rating through 29 outings between the Wild and the Lightning this season.