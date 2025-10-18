Bogosian (undisclosed) sustained an injury versus the Capitals on Friday, and there was no update on his status after the game, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Bogosian was not on the ice in the third period, but the details of his injury weren't made available. It's questionable if he will suit up Saturday versus the Flyers. Daemon Hunt is the Wild's extra defenseman currently, though the team could also opt to recall David Jiricek if Bogosian ends up being out for a longer period of time.