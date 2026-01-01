Bogosian logged an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Bogosian's helper was his first point in four games since he missed four contests due to a lower-body injury. The 35-year-old defenseman is up to three points, 18 shots on net, 19 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 21 appearances this season. Bogosian looks to be firmly in a third-pairing role, but he offers minimal upside in fantasy with limited offense.