Bogosian (upper body) could return to action against Vancouver or Edmonton on Thursday or Friday, respectively, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Bogosian looks poised to return from a two-game absence due to his upper-body issue but may not be quite ready in time to face the Canucks. The blueliner has just one point in nine games with the Wild this year while averaging just 13:10 of ice time. Even once cleared to play, Bogosian is far from a lock to play on a nightly basis and could spend some time watching from the press box as a healthy scratch.