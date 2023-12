Bogosian (upper body) is not warming up prior to Sunday's game against Chicago, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Bogosian left Saturday's practice early with an upper-body injury, and it appears he'll now be held out of Sunday's contest. The veteran blueliner has an assist, 14 hits and 11 blocked shots in nine games with the Wild following a trade from Tampa Bay. Jon Merrill should slot back into the lineup in Bogosian's absence.