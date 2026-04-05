Bogosian (undisclosed) left Saturday's game against the Senators early and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Red Wings, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Bogosian was presumably injured Saturday while going into the boards awkwardly after missing a hit. The 35-year-old didn't finish the game as a result. He has six points (two goals, four assists) in 41 games this season. If he can't go Sunday against the Red Wings, expect Jeff Petry or Daemon Hunt to draw into the lineup.