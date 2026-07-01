Wild's Zach Bogosian: Returning to Minnesota

Bogosian (lower body) signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Wild on Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Bogosian has spent the past two seasons in Minnesota after being traded to the Wild from the Lightning during the 2023-24 campaign. Across 41 regular-season appearances last year, he recorded two goals, four assists, 47 hits, 37 blocked shots and 18 PIM while averaging 14:33 of ice time. He dealt with a lower-body injury late in the regular season and during the playoffs, and it's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his availability for training camp this fall.