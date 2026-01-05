Bogosian will not be in the lineup versus Los Angeles on Monday due to an undisclosed injury, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Bogosian has already missed 20 games this season due to injury, and he now faces another stint on the shelf. Until the Wild provide a more concrete timeline, fantasy managers will have to assume the New York native is day-to-day for now. Even when healthy, Bogosian shouldn't be expected to offer much in terms of offensive upside, as he has generated just four points in 23 appearances this year.