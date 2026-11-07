Bogosian scored a goal, added six hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

The goal was Bogosian's first point of the season, serving as an insurance tally in the third period. The defenseman has played in 17 of 18 contests so far, mainly as a shutdown option in the bottom four. He's collected 17 shots on net, 20 hits, 11 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-4 rating. Bogosian was limited to six points in 41 regular-season outings last year, making him a poor option for fantasy managers in need of offense from the blue line.