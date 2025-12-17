default-cbs-image
Bogosian (lower body) is not expected to travel for Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

The Wild will be missing as many as four blueliners for Thursday's contest, with Bogosian set for a second straight absence. It's unclear if he'll be good to go Saturday versus the Oilers.

