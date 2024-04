Bogosian (undisclosed) is not expected to play versus Winnipeg on Saturday but will make the trip for Sunday's clash with Chicago, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Bogosian remains stuck in a seven-game goal drought during which he recorded two assists, 10 shots and 14 PIM while averaging 19:40 of ice time. Alex Goligoski figures to get the first crack at minutes with Bogosian out of action, though Dakota Mermis could also be an option.