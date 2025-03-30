Bogosian contributed an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Bogosian has been moderately productive with four helpers and a plus-3 rating over his last six games. The defenseman remains in a third-pairing role with limited ice time, which is where's been for the bulk of 2024-25. He's produced 16 points -- his most in a campaign since 2018-19 when he had 19 points for the Sabres. Bogosian has added 73 shots on net, 73 hits, 77 blocked shots, 41 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 73 outings this season.