Bogosian added an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

With a goal and eight assists through 35 games, Bogosian -- who started the season with the Lightning before getting dealt -- has been a decent reinforcement option on the blue line in the absence of captain Jared Spurgeon (hip), who will miss the rest of the season. Bogosian should be a recognizable name since he's played for five different NHL franchises over 16 years in the league. He won't get chances on the power play, but his value in fantasy leagues that count hits is high, with 74 in just 39 games between the Bolts and the Wild. He has also been credited with 48 blocked shots this season.