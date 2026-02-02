default-cbs-image
Bogosian (lower body) was activated off injured reserve ahead of Monday's matchup versus Montreal, per the NHL media site.

Bogosian was originally classified as a game-time call, but his activation off IR clears the way for him to get into the lineup. With the veteran blueliner back, David Jiricek will likely be relegated to a spot in the press box, while Matt Kiersted would be a candidate for a demotion to the minors.

