Bogosian (undisclosed) won't suit up Thursday versus the Avalanche, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Bogosian will have to miss a game after sustaining the injury versus the Senators on Tuesday. One of Dakota Mermis or Alex Goligoski will go into the lineup to replace Bogosian, who should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Jets. That one is the first half of a back-to-back, so it's possible the Wild will take it slow with Bogosian's return.