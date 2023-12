Bogosian (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Calgary, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Bogosian, who is still day-to-day, will miss his second straight contest. He has registered one assist, 11 shots on goal, 11 blocked shots and 14 hits in nine games with the Wild since being acquired from Tampa Bay on Nov. 8. Jon Merrill will play again in Bogosian's absence.