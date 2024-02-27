Bogosian (upper body) won't be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Hurricanes, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Bogosian, who took part in Tuesday's morning skate, will miss his third consecutive contest. However, he will travel with the Wild on the team's upcoming two-game road trip, so he could return Thursday versus Nashville or Saturday against St. Louis. Bogosian has collected one goal, nine points, 37 PIM, 83 hits and 53 blocked shots in 44 appearances this season between Minnesota and Tampa Bay.