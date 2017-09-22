Palmquist was waived by the Wild on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

An undrafted defenseman out of St. Paul, Minnesota, Palmquist signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild in early July, but he still has his work cut out for him in the AHL. Last year, he put up two goals and 19 assists in 72 minor-league contests, albeit with a minus-15 rating.