Wild's Zach Palmquist: Sent to waiver wire
Palmquist was waived by the Wild on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
An undrafted defenseman out of St. Paul, Minnesota, Palmquist signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild in early July, but he still has his work cut out for him in the AHL. Last year, he put up two goals and 19 assists in 72 minor-league contests, albeit with a minus-15 rating.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...