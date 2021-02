Per NHL Public Relations on Monday, Parise and the Wild's games have been postponed through at least Feb. 13, which means his next opportunity to play won't be until Feb. 16 against the Kings.

The Wild have eight players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Parise isn't currently on the list, so he should be available once the team returns to action. The 36-year-old registered five points and 31 shots on net through the first 11 games.